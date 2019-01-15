Forsan Powerlifters compete hard at Big Spring Steer Invitational

For the men’s team:

Nathaniel Whitmore placed 7th in his weight class with a total of 1,105 lbs;

Aries Gilbert placed 7th in his weight class with at total of 1,075 lbs;

Cameron Allen placed 9th in his weight class with at total of 950 lbs;

Jake Patterson placed 11th in his weight class with a total of 885 lbs.

For the ladies team:

Jaidyn Brown placed 3rd in her weight class with a total of 515 lbs;

Kyndal Lawdermilk placed 7th in her weight class with a total of 525 lbs;

Courtney Overton placed 7th in her weight class with a total of 500 lbs;

Kendra Thomas placed 5th in her weight class with a total of 595 lbs;

Brennan East rounded out the competitors for the Lady Buffs.

The ladies team placed 9th overall in the meet.

Pictured above is Senior Jaidyn Brown. She placed 3rd in her weight class for the Lady Buffs.