Forsan scores grant for Ag program

Forsan ISD is getting their agricultural classes back, along with a new project-based program that incorporates students from multiple grades and classes to utilize skills learned and apply them to these projects.

Forsan was recently awarded a $10,000 grant through the Monsanto Fund, through which the school district plans to implement a new program that will engage and involve the kids more in the things they're being taught.

“So I think at any school we're looking for ways to challenge our kids...to work on engagement with those kids,” said Randy Johnson, Forsan ISD superintendent. “In other words, having a student sitting in a chair is not enough. We need a student sitting in chair who wants to be there and is interested in the topic and feels challenged.”