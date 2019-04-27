Forsan Senior Razyl Yanez qualifies for State Golf Tournament for the fourth straight year!

The Forsan girls golf team participated in the Region 1-2A golf tournament in Odessa on April 24 and 25. Forsan finished 7th overall in the team standings and competed very well. The team showed a couple of personal bests by the golfers and have shown improvement throughout the season, according to the coaching staff. Senior Razyl Yanez was the silver medalist individually and qualified for state for the fourth straight year. Razyl finished with a two day total of 163 at the regional tournament. She will compete on May 13-14 in Austin at Roy Kizer Golf Course. Pictured from left to right: Kacie Henson-So., Sara Tarbet-So., Razyl Yanez-Sr., Brianna Elliot-So. and Faith Raspe-So.