Forsan struggles to score in loss to Crane

The Buffs gave up runs in four consecutive innings, and didn't get on the board until the fourth against the Gold Cranes on Saturday.

Crane had nine hits on the day, and didn't commit a single error in the field.

The Buffs had five hits in the contest, led by Ehren Hillger, Kolby Watson, Conner Clarkson, Dylon Kligora and Jordan Enriquez, who each had one hit for Forsan. Nate Vidal had the only RBI for Forsan on the day.

Hillger got the start for the Buffs. He pitched four complete innings, gave up six runs off seven hits, and struck out five in the loss.

Rios got the win for the Golden Cranes. He went five innings, gave up only one run off five hits and struck out three.

Rocha led Crane's defense, that played well the entire game, and committed no errors with eleven made plays.

Bernard led Crane's offense as he went three for three from the plate with one RBI.

Forsan will look to rebound against Lipan at home on Thursday.

