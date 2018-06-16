Forsan Student Qualifies to Compete at the World's Largest Junior High Rodeo

Cade Wallis, an eighth grade student at Forsan Junior High has earned a position on the Texas state Nation Junior High rodeo team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Huron, South Dakota, June 24 through June 30 to compete at the 14th annual Nation Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) in the team roping competition as a heeler with his partner Cooper Meador who is the teams header.

Cade and Cooper placed 4th at the Texas State Finals this year in Gonzales, Texas earning them a spot in the NJHFR. Cade also competes in calf roping and chute doggen (Jr steer wrestling) as well as team roping and has qualified for state in all three events in three consecutive years.

Cade and Cooper will be competing in one of the largest Jr rodeos in the world, featuring roughly 1,000 contestants from 43 state, five Canadian provinces, as well as Australia and Mexico. I addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, NJHFR contestants will also be vying for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a Nation Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 – based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds – to advance to Saturday evening's final round. World Champions will the be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

This year the Saturday Championship performance will be televised nationally as part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of all NJHFR performances will air on: www.RidePass.com . Performance times are 7 p.m. on June 24th and 9 a.m. & 7 p.m. each day thereafter.

Congratulations to Cade and Cooper on such an outstanding accomplishment. Good luck at the World Championships, we are all rooting for you!