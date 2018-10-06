Forsan stuns Wink for first win of the season

After running the gauntlet of tough games the Buffs have played this pre-district, Forsan put those tough lessons to good use this Friday as they stunned the previously 4-1 Wink Wildcats 25-24. The Buffs have been making big strides every week to gel and to get to where they know they need to be as a team headed into district play and this week they finally put all the pieces together and played great as a unit on both sides of the ball for all four quarters.

This Buff team has payed their dues and their commitment to the process and to each other is paying off in a big way. Congratulations to this Buffs' team, they exemplify what hard work and heart look like on the football field.

