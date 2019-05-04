Forsan sweeps double header against Christoval to win Bi-district series

The Buffs won back-to-back games on Friday in a double header with Christoval to win the bi-district title in convincing fashion. The Cougars outhit Forsan 24 to 21 in the two games, but the Buffs played solid defense throughout, committing only two errors in the two games in comparison to the 10 errors committed by Christoval.

Forsan dominated in the first game with a 13-2 win to give them a one game advantage in the series then won game two in an offensive slug fest 16-11 to win the bi-district series and the hardware.

In game one the Buffs jumped out to a early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off a passed ball that allowed Dylon Kligora to score. Christoval answered in the top of the third with a solo run of their own to square the game at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the inning. In the bottom of the third, Forsan found their rhythm at the plate and put together a three run inning. The Buffs' three big runs came off one swing of the bat when Brandon Valdez hit a bases clearing three RBI triple to left field to give Forsan the 4-1 lead heading into the fourth.

Neither team could muster any runs in the fourth inning, but the Cougars did manage to manufacture one more run in the top of the fifth before the Buffs closed the door on them for good. In the bottom of the fifth, Forsan came back with two more runs to add to their lead. Jordan Enriquez drove in Kobe Richardson for the first run in the inning then scored himself on a wild pitch just two batters later to give the Buffs a commanding 6-2 lead heading into the sixth inning.

In the top of the sixth, Forsan continued to play great defense and held Christoval scoreless again. In the bottom of the inning the Buffs put the game on ice in commanding fashion with a huge seven run inning to make the game a complete blowout. Kligora and Bradlee Saucedo both led the way in the big inning with extra-base RBIs to put the game away for good and give the Buffs a 1-0 series advantage heading into the second game of the double header.

Brandon Valdez took the win for Forsan. He went five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out four. Kobe Richardson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Richardson recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Buffs as they got ready for game two.

In the second game of the series, Forsan and Christoval had a shoot out with both teams collecting more than 15 hits a piece and each team scoring double digit runs in the 16-11 series clinching win for the Buffs. The Cougars outhit the Buffs 18 to 15, in the game but committed six costly errors in the game that Forsan capitalized on to win the bi-district crown.

The Buffs came out on fire in the top of the first inning with a huge seven run inning to open up the contest. With their bats doing work, Forsan slacked off a bit on defense and allowed the Cougars to get right back in the game and take the lead in the bottom of the second with a six run inning of their own after scoring two in the bottom of the first to give the Cougars a 8-7 advantage heading into the third.

In the top of the third, Forsan found their stroke again and put up another four run inning to retake the lead and give themselves some cushion with an 11-8 lead. In the bottom of the inning Christoval cut into the lead again with a solo run and kept their hopes alive trailing 11-9 after three.

In the top of the fourth, the Buffs put the game away for good with another offensive explosion at the plate. Forsan scored five more runs in the inning to increase their lead to 16-9 and put the game out of reach. The Buffs didn't score anymore runs in the game, but they did step up their defense and only allowed two more runs over the next three innings to take the game and the series with an impressive 16-11 win.

The Buffs won the game with a pitching by committee approach. Russell Welch, Kobe Richardson, Sawyer Stallings and Major Stockton all pitched in the game for Forsan and collectively gave up 10 earned runs on 18 hits and struck out eight. Dylon Kligora led the way for the Buffs offensively with three hits in four at bats and three RBIs. Richardson, Stockton, Valdez, Yanez and Morgan all collected multiple hits in the game as well showing their plate presence as a team.

With the win, the Buffs add yet another piece of hardware to their trophy case this year and will match up against Haskell in the area round next week with dates and times TBA.