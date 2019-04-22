Forsan Tennis makes great showing at the Regional Tournament last week

Forsan Tennis competed in the Regional tennis tournament April 17 and 18.

Boys Doubles team of Jonathon Gabehart and Ty Freeman won their opening round match over Wink 6-4, 6-3. Gabehart and Freeman finish the year as Regional Quarterfinalists after being defeated by eventual State qualifying team from Olton 6-7, 2-6.

Mixed Doubles team of Ty Moorman and Razyl Yanez defeated Panhandle 6-2, 6-1 and Olton 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the Regional Semifinal match. In the Semifinals, Moorman and Yanez lost in a three set match to Regional Champion Hawley. In the third place match, Moorman and Yanez defeated Wink 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to force a playback for true second against Sundown. Forsan was defeated by Sundown in another three set match 7-5, 1-6, 1-6. Forsan mixed doubles finishes the season as Regional Bronze medalists and alternates to the State Tournament.

Forsan’s Kobe Richardson competed in the Boys’ Singles bracket advancing to the semifinals with wins over Wink 6-2, 6-1, and Sunray 6-2, 7-5. Richardson won the semifinal match over Andrade from Wheeler 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the Regional Final match. Richardson fell to Seagler from Gruver in the final. As the Regional Silver medalist, Richardson advances to the State Tennis Tournament which will be held in College Station on May 16 and 17.