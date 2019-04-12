Forsan Track and Field Area meet results

Varsity Girls results:

4X100 team of Mikayla Arzate, Fellicity Claxton, Jaidyn Brown and Enjolina Hawkes placed 5th.

Fellicity Claxton placed 6th in the triple jump.

The 4x200 team of Mikayla Arzate, Enjolina Hawkes, Taryn Spivey and Emily Garcia placed 6th.

Rylee Evans placed 6th in the 400 meter dash. The 4x400 team of Rylee Evans, Jaidyn Brown, Kyndell Lawdermilk and Emily Garcia placed 6th.

Regional Qualifier Girls: Emily Garcia placed 1st in the 200 repeating as the Area Champ with a time of 26.43.

Varsity Boys Results:

Carter Scott placed 6th in the 110 hurdles and 3rd in the 300 Hurdles qualifying him for the regional meet. Freshman Nathaniel Hernandez placed 4th in the 400 meter dash qualifying him for the regional meet. Jared Gasi (pronounced Gayzee) placed 4th in the 3200 also qualifying him for the regional meet. Caden Williams placed 5th in the shot put. Colten Wallis placed 6th in the discus. The boys 4x100 team of Gage Speck, Chris Mendez, Kobe Richardson and Nathaniel Hernandez placed 7th and the 4x400 team of Zane Riffe, Gabe Moorman, Paul Evans and Johnny Gabehart also placed 7th.