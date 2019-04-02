Fort Stockton Jr. High Invitational swim and diving results

This past weekend the Big Spring Jr. High swim and dive teams traveled to the Fort Stockton Jr. High Invitational. Altogether BSJH swimmers and divers were able to break four more school records, and set several meet records. This is Big Spring’s second meet in a row where swimmers broke school records. Traveling to Fort Stockton on Friday for diving, Christian Pantoja-Strickland broke the BSJH school record in the boys 1 meter diving scoring 127.80 points. Continuing her record breaking streak, Naomi Reyes was able to capture two individual BSJH school records in the girls 200 freestyle with a time of 2:36.19 and in the girls 50 backstroke with a time of 35.54. The girls 200 freestyle relay of Brooklynne Heffle, Arely Cruz-Garcia, Jayda Overton, and Naomi Reyes captured the BSJH school record with a time of 2:15.59. The boys 200 freestyle relay of Ismael Castillo, David Summers, Christian Pantoja-Strickland and Markus Hernandez also captured the BSJH record with a time of 2:21.31. In team standings, the Lady Steers scored a total of 376 points coming in 2nd to a tough Monahans team. The Steers scoring a total of 329 points won the meet with a small lead over Fort Stockton’s boys. The BSJH swim and dive teams will travel to compete in the Lubbock Middle School invitational this Saturday, April 6.