Foster informational meeting

Have you ever thought of becoming a foster parent? There are over 25,000 children in foster care in Texas alone, and there are not enough foster parents to care for them all.

Wildflower Ministries of Trinity Baptist Church hosts informational meetings for folks considering adding a foster child to their family. The meetings are the second Monday of every month; the next meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. ...

