Foster informational meeting

Courtesy Photo Pictured are Jason and Monica Hull, founders of Wildflower Ministries of Trinity Baptist Church. Wildflower Ministries holds informational meetings the second Monday of every month so potential foster parents can learn what it takes to become a foster parent and what to expect. The next meeting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church.
By: 
Anna Gutierrez
Staff Writer
Saturday, February 9, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

Have you ever thought of becoming a foster parent? There are over 25,000 children in foster care in Texas alone, and there are not enough foster parents to care for them all.
Wildflower Ministries of Trinity Baptist Church hosts informational meetings for folks considering adding a foster child to their family. The meetings are the second Monday of every month; the next meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. ...

For the complete story, see Sunday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.

Category: