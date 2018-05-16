Fostering, what does it take?

For a child, entering the foster care system is often a frightening and stressful experience, especially after what they have been through that resulted in them being placed in foster care in the first place.

Foster carers have the ability to be a safe, loving environment for these vulnerable children. Sadly though, not a lot of people know much about being foster parents, and what they have heard is just the horror stories.That’s why Trinity Baptist Church is hosting a Fostering Informational Meeting, on May 24 at 7 p.m.

“This will be a meeting for anyone who may have been curious about fostering before, or just want to know more about being a foster parent, and this is a chance to bring fostering awareness to Howard County,” said Monica Hull, a member of Trinity Baptist Church and a foster parent herself. “When my husband and I started fostering two years ago, it really opened our eyes to how bad foster parents are needed in our county.”

