Four CHS powerlifters medal at Big Spring meet

Coahoma High School powerlifter Cailey Glover started off the competition season by earning a 2nd place medal in her weight class at the Big Spring Powerlifting meet held Saturday.

Three of her teammates also earned medals at the meet in their individual weight classes, Keegan Dobbs placed 3rd, Alejandro Gonzales, 4th, and Ethan Biddison, 5th.

Glover totaled 670 pounds at the meet with 285 in squat, 135 in bench press, and 250 in deadlift. Dobbs totaled 1190 pounds with 490 at squat, 265 at bench press and 435 in the deadlift. Gonzales lifted a total of 1200 pounds with 505 at squat, 315 at bench press and 380 in the deadlift. Biddison rounded out the medal group by lifting 710 total pounds with 265 at squat, 205 at bench press and 240 in the deadlift.

Results from the meet are as follows: (Coahoma only)

Boys

132s Class - 7th, Mason Hudgins, 590 TW (total weight)

148s Class - 12th, Josh Ruiz, 710 TW; 14th, Damian Rains, 610 TW.

165s Class - 5th (tied), Ethan Biddison, 710 TW; 8th, Patrick Gutierrez, 685 TW.

198s Class - 3rd, Keegan Dobbs, 1190 TW.

242s Class - 9th, Grayson Glidewell, 925 TW.

275s Class - 13th, Justin Marsh, 770 TW.

SHW Class - 4th, Alejandro Gonzales, 1200 TW.

Girls

123s Class - 7th, Madison Rodgers, 485 TW.

132s Class - 2nd, Cailey Glover, 670 TW, 7th Megan McDonald, 425 TW.

148s Class - 8th, Sydney Rinard, 515 TW.

165s Class - 13th, Kirah Kimball, 510 TW.