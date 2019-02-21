Four file for Big Spring Mayor election

Last Friday's deadline has passed, and the candidates are now locked in: Four people have filed to run for Big Spring mayor.

This will be the first in a series of stories about local election filers; upcoming stories will discuss filers for Big Spring City Council District 5, Coahoma and Forsan city positions, and filers for local school board seats.

In the Big Spring mayor’s race, incumbent Larry McLellan won’t run this time, having completed his statutory term limit. Candidates for the mayor's role include David Mathis, Anna Scott, Debbie Wegman and Shannon Thomason.

"I'm over 18, I'm registered to vote, I've lived in the city for over six years. According to the city charter, I'm qualified," he said. "I spent five years as a representative and treasurer for a 501(c)(3). I am currently a treasurer for a separate 501(c)(3). Right now, I'm involved with the Big Spring Centennial Lions Club. Previously, I was involved in the Caven Employees Benevolence Association. I'm 35 years old and I have got four kids. I am not originally from Big Spring. I'm originally from a town very much like Big Spring in East Texas. So I grew up in a small town and I'm raising my family in a small town."

Property taxes is an important issue for Mathis.

"It seems like the biggest issue most people have is their property taxes," he said. "If there is something the city can do to alleviate some of their qualms about that, maybe if we could explain it a little bit better. I don't know that we could, realistically. I think that just might be a complaint we deal with for the duration."

Mathis said he would like the opportunity to give back to the local community.

"I have spent my life in service to others, and so, honestly, I want to give little bit more of myself to my community, so I threw my hat in the ring," he said. "If given the opportunity I would like to listen and hear the people of Big Spring, and offer any help I can."

