Fourth Annual Pints For Polio scheduled March 23

Ready to help eliminate polio while enjoying a tall frosty mug of beer?

The Fourth Annual Pints For Polio is coming up March 23.

The event, put on each year by the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club, is still seeking sponsors to help make this year's "Pints" even bigger and better than ever.

"So far we have SM Energy, who is our Presenting Sponsor, and Expedition Royalty is a 'Brought To You By' sponsor," said Pints for Polio organizer for the GBSRC, Barney Dodd. "We have one more Brought To You By sponsor, which is a Platinum sponsor, which is $5,000. SM Energy gave us $10,000. We have all kinds of sponsorship levels, all the way from $5,000 all the way down to $750...I believe we even have $250 sponsorships."

Dodd said the event marks a great opportunity for local businesses and individuals to give back.

See Friday's Herald for the rest of the story.