It is a pretty well-known fact that one in eight woman develop invasive breast cancer. Odds are, that the average risk of a woman in the United States to develop breast cancer sometime in her life is about 12 percent. Pretty high right? It is so vital to be proactive and make time for breast exams. Sometimes time isn't the only issue though. With some, money can be the issue, as breast screenings aren't always cheap.

This is why the Howard County Community Health Clinic under South Plains Rural Health Services, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, are hosting free breast exams to the public all day on Thursday, Oct. 25.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.