Free car seat safety checkup

The Texas Department of State Health Services is encouraging drivers to make an appointment to get their child safety seats checked on Thursday. As a part of Child Passenger Safety Week, DSHS is hosting a free car seat checkup at its Midland office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 17.

Every day in Texas, children ride in car seats that have been installed incorrectly or are wrong for their ages and sizes. Other children ride while completely unbuckled. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 59 percent of car seats are used improperly. The DSHS car seat checkup will help parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible – every trip, every time.

People interested in getting their car seats checked by a trained technician must make an appointment in advance by calling DSHS at 432-571-4159. If the technician determines that someone’s current seat is unsafe, it will be replaced at no cost. DSHS will also provide important information for parents, including about safe sleep for infants, tobacco prevention, immunization materials, services for children with special health care needs, and the Texas Health Steps program for children who have Medicaid.

When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 17

Where: DSHS Midland Office, 2301 N. Big Spring St.

Appointments: 432-571-4159

See Tuesday's edition of the Herald.