Free carseat safety check in Big Spring tomorrow

Every day in Texas, children ride in car seats that have been installed incorrectly or are wrong for their ages and sizes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 59 percent of car seats are used improperly. With National Child Passenger Safety Week taking place this past week, Sept. 23 through 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will close things out by offering free car seat safety checkups in areas such as Alpine, Brady, Van Horn and our very own Big Spring.

