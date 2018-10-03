Free, confidential depression screenings offered October 11

BIG SPRING- Free, confidential depression screenings will be offered by mental health professionals from West Texas Centers and Big Spring State Hospital Thursday, October 11th, on National Depression Screening Day in Big Spring,

The screening will be held on the first floor of Scenic Mountain Medical Center, 1601 W. 11th Place, in Big Spring, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants may enter through the hospitals main entrance near the hospital cafeteria.

Screenings are free and are open to people of any age, said Shelley Smith, LMSW, West Texas Centers CEO.

