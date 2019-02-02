Free tax return preparation assistance

AARP Tax-Aide will begin offering free income tax preparation every Monday from Feb. 4 through April 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Big Spring Senior Citizen's Center, 100 Whipkey Drive.

This service is available to all taxpayers with moderate to low income. Taxpayers need to bring the following items:

• Photo ID for taxpayer and/or spouse

• Social Security cards for every person on the tax return (tax returns cannot be processed without seeing the actual Social Security card)

• Last year's tax return

• W-2s and all other proof of income received in 2018

