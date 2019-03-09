Frenship cools off the red hot Lady Steers 18-6

Coming off a Crossroads Tournament Championship and a Tuesday Evening 7-4 win against 6A Odessa Permian, the Lady Steers were as hot as any team in the area headed into their home matchup with the Frenship Lady Tigers on Friday. However, Frenship had the answer and caught fire themselves in a big way. The Lady Tigers scored 19 runs on 18 hits in the game and flustered the Lady Steers who had 5 errors in the loss. Big Spring scored 6 runs on 7 hits, but it just wasn't enough to overcome the offensive onslaught the Lady Tigers dished out. Big Spring stayed in it until the end, but Frenship pulled away late to get the 18-6 victory on Friday.

The Lady Steers opened up scoring in the first inning when Maddie Daniels went yard on a 3-1 count to score four runs and give Big Spring an early 4-0 lead. Frenship tied the game up at four when Kerr hit a RBI single on a 2-2 count in the top of the third inning.

The game stayed tight until the sixth inning. In the top of the sixth the Lady Tigers scored 6 runs and then followed up by scoring 9 more runs in the top of the seventh to put the game well out of reach. The offensive explosion by Frenship was led by Kyla Merritt, Erin Boles, Caroline Kerr, Torrey Hogan, Alyssa Rundell and Kaitlyn Orta, who all had RBIs in the inning.

Maya Mongelli took the win for Frenship. Mongelli allowed six hits and five runs over five and two-thirds innings and struck out seven. Hogan threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Daniels took the loss for Big Spring, she allowed 11 hits and 10 runs over six innings and struck out four.

TheLady Steers hit one home run on the day when Daniels went deep in the first inning.

Alexis Starr went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Big Spring in hits. Frenship collected 18 hits on the day. Hogan, Kerr, Rundell, Merritt and Boles each collected multiple hits for Frenship.