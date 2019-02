Pictured from left to right are Marcus Tr3y, Antonio Blokka, Ketchup (Devante Lloyd), Flare and DJ CJ Pimp, who kicked off their "Fresh Outa Big Spring" tour Fright night at Chances “R.”

“We're trying to bring the rap scene to Big Spring,” says DJ CJ. “We're hoping we can take this tour throughout all of Texas.”

Follow DJ CJ on Facebook for upcoming shows.