Need a good book to read, or maybe you just need to clear off some shelf space? The Friends of the Howard County Library have you covered both ways with the Friends of the Library annual book sale. This once-a-year event serves as a chance to give back to the community with stories, not only by donating used books to the book sale for other fellow book lovers to purchase, but also to go and buy some books where all of the proceeds go back into our local Howard County Library.

The book sale is being held in the Howard County Library basement on the Friday and Saturday of Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is hosted and organized by the group Friends of the Library of Howard County.

