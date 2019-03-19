Friends of the Library gearing up for sale this weekend

Looking for a good book?

You might want to check out the Friends of the Library Book Sale this weekend at the Howard County Library.

“It’s going to be Friday and Saturday, downstairs in the basement area,” said Librarian Sandra Verdin. “Proceeds from the sale will benefit the library.” The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Founded in 1947, the Friends of the Library Association is dedicated to improvement and expansion of the Howard County Library. ...

