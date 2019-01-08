FUMC brings Celebrate Recovery to Big Spring

First United Methodist Church (FUMC), located at 400 Scurry, is reaching out to the residents of Big Spring and surrounding areas by opening their doors to provide Celebrate Recovery (CR), a new, weekly program beginning Wednesday evening that is for all people, believers or not, who have hurts, habits or hang-ups.

“A hurt can be a physical, mental or sexual abuse. A hang-up can be an anger issue over all the expectations that are placed upon us in today's society. A habit can be one of numerous addictions that face this nation, chemical addiction, food, sex, gambling etc.,” said Joyce Webb of FUMC.

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.