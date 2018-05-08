Fun in the Sun

Believe it or not, every year skilled nursing care centers across the U.S. anticipate the week-long celebration of National Skilled Nursing Care Week. This year, the National Skilled Nursing Care Week will be held May 13-19, 2018, and is something many nursing homes recognize and host events to celebrate this week. One local skilled care home is doing just that and wants to honor all of the Skilled Nurses who dedicate their lives by helping others.

Parkview Skilled Care and Rehab is inviting the public to come and join them to help celebrate this week with a day of fun in sun on Friday, May 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Parkview Skilled Care and Rehab, located at 3200 Parkway Rd.

