In the first photo, Dimple the Clown paints at Parkview Skilled Care Rehab for their Fun in the Sun, put on in honor for National Skilled Nursing Care Week May 13 through May 19. Saturday, Parkview invited the public to come join Parkview residents celebrate with games, water slides, good food, train rides and face or body paint. In the second photo, the youth of Fun in the Sun enjoy the waterslides.