Garza guilty, sentenced to 60 years in assault on police case

A 118th District Court jury has found a Big Spring man guilty of aggravated assault against a public servant, and sentenced him to 60 years in prison.

Over the course of a two-day trial which began at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Howard County District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson presented evidence against Andrew Garza, 44, of Big Spring, gradually building up his case that on Feb. 8, 2018, Garza threatened the life of Big Spring Police Officer Blake Grantham by pointing a gun at him during a foot chase through alleyways and fields between Ninth and 10th streets and Nolan and Goliad streets. The chase ended at the corner of 10th and Nolan when Grantham responded to the threat by firing upon Garza with his own weapon, striking him in the torso.

Garza was defended in the trial by Wayne Frost of Midland.

"It was a lengthy and contentious trial," Wilkerson said after the jury returned its verdict. "Opposing counsel fought every step of the way. We had to do our best to prove what we could. We felt law enforcement did an outstanding job putting together the evidence ...

For the complete story, see the Thursday edition of the Big Spring Herald.