Gas prices rise this week in Texas

verage retail gasoline prices in Texas have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 gas outlets in Texas. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.31/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Texas during the past week, prices yesterday were 13.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 8.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 18.2 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 31 in Texas have ranged widely over the last five years:

$1.96/g in 2016, $2.46/g in 2015, $3.36/g in 2014, $3.50/g in 2013 and $3.34/g in 2012.

Areas near Texas and their current gas price climate:

Midland Odessa- $2.16/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.14/g.

San Antonio- $2.00/g, flat from last week's $2.00/g.

Austin- $2.05/g, flat from last week's $2.05/g.