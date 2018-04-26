GBSRC Annual Kids Fishing Tournament

If you are looking for a way to enjoy the warm weather this coming Sunday, look no further than Comanche Trail Park. The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club, along with Walmart, Oncor and Credit World, have teamed up to put on the Annual Kids Fishing Tournament for ages 16 and under, and it is all happening this Sunday afternoon. This tournament is free to the public, and is sure to be full of fun and prizes! For the participants that are 16 and under, a fishing license will not be required. There is no deadline to enter. Simply just show up to the Dora Roberts Community Center at 1p.m. to register, and you are good to go! The tournament will start at two, and contestants will be allowed to fish until five. After the tournament concludes, the fishes will be weighed and the winners will be determined.

There will be prizes won throughout the tournament, but the top three winners (biggest fish, most fish and first fish) will win a fishing package which includes a nice pole, a tackle box loaded with tackle, and a Walmart gift card.

For additional information and the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.