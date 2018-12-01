GBSRC recognized for raising nearly $19,000 for polio eradication

The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club was honored this month at the organization's District Conference in Lubbock.

"The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club, at the district convention that we had in Lubbock, was recognized as the club that raised the most money in the effort to end polio," said GBSRC President George Bancroft. "I think our total funds were somewhere in the neighborhood of $18,000 to $19,000, which were ultimately matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation two for one, so I guess that would have been close to $60,000."

Bancroft said the Greater Big Spring club raised many times more than the next closest club in the district.

"The closest club in the district was under $3,000 in what was raised toward that effort, so we're very proud of that," he said. "It's important to us to set a standard for community service. In addition to that worldwide project, we do a lot of things around town, from providing bicycles for the elementary schools for attendance incentives – that's something that we're very proud of. We'd like to do more of those kinds of projects."

