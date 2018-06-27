Get informed, make a change

Trinity Baptist Church is working with numerous organizations to help find safe and caring homes for local children entering foster care. The meetings also help you learn what it takes to become a foster family, and how you can help make a change in some of these children's lives.

“We’re all very passionate about bringing these services to Howard County,” case manager of A World for Children, Yvonne Velazquez said.

Foster care can be a difficult experience for some of the children, and can be even harder if these children are forced to relocate.

“The goal is to keep children that enter foster homes in their home town and community,” Velazquez said.

But unfortunately, with the lack of foster parents in Howard County, a majority of children are completely removed and relocated to entirely different regions of the state. This makes it hard for families to visit or meet with their children, and also makes it more difficult for the children to stay close to things they are familiar with and love.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.