Gingerbread houses galore!

These photos show two of the gingerbread houses that were turned in for this year's Big Spring Heritage Museum Gingerbread Competition.

Gingerbread creations will remain on display at the Museum through Dec. 21, 2017, and you have until then to stop by and vote for your favorite.

“The winner will be chosen by a People's Choice Vote and announced on Dec. 20. The Grand Prize Winner will receive $100.00,” said Schrecengost. “Be sure to come see all the gingerbread homes that will be put together and all the wonderful Christmas trees in the Christmas Tree Forest, at the Big Spring Heritage Museum located at 510 Scurry."