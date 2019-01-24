Give the gift of life for Valentine's Day

Want to give a precious gift and possibly save a life for Valentine's Day? Back In Motion, in collaboration with Vitalant, will be holding their first blood drive of 2019 on Friday, February 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at 1113 S. Scurry. Everyone that donates at this event will receive a free T-shirt in addition to their rewards points.

Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services (UBS), provides blood and special services to patients in more than 1,000 hospitals across 40 states. They are one of the nation's largest and oldest nonprofit blood services providers.

Blood donations are crucial. Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured, but have to come from donors. Every two seconds in the US, someone needs blood. This amounts to approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma needed on a daily basis. One donation can potentially save up to three lives.

