Give a pint – get a turkey

Scenic Mountain Medical Center will hold a blood drive Monday and Tuesday...and if you donate, you can get a turkey!

The drive will be at SMMC from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Donors will get a $15 H-E-B gift card, which can be used to purchase the traditional Thanksgiving staple turkey, as well as a coupon valid at Sonic Drive-ins. Donors who go the extra mile and give two pints will also receive a coupon good for a free car wash.

The blood drive will be conducted by Vitalant, a non-profit transfusion medicine organization with more than 125 blood centers. The company provides blood and services to patients in more than 1,000 hospitals across 40 states.

Appointments are encouraged; to make an appointment, call 1-877-25VITAL (877-258-4825) and use the code SMMC.

For more information, visit www.vitalant.org.