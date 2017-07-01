Giving back and having fun

Malinda Flenniken of KBST, center, takes a cell phone shot during a blood drive. Back in Motion Chiropractic and KBST teamed up this Friday with the United Blood Services to help get people out and donate blood during their ‘Patient Appreciation’ picnic. “We have a lot of fun out here with our patients and the main thing here is just being able to give back,” said Jodi Reid, Owner of Back in Motion Chiropractic. “Part of that is the blood drive, we try to do three of these a year. One around Valentines Day, one right before Fourth of July and one right before Halloween at the end of October, just about the time supplies are starting to get low.”