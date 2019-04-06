Go Blue Day, raising awareness

Friday, community members, local organizations, schools and businesses, joined CASA in raising awareness, for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

CASA of West Texas is raising awareness about child abuse and neglect and the need for more dedicated members of the community to step up and become CASA volunteers.

When a child is placed in the foster care system due to abuse or neglect, they are often removed from their home and placed in state care – sometimes far away from their family, loved ones and community. CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for these children and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.

“In addition to the trauma they have already experienced due to the initial abuse or neglect, foster care can take a toll on children,” said Patty Pisklak, Executive Director of CASA of West Texas. “They need an advocate who will get to know them, speak up for them and ensure their needs are met while they’re in the system, and that’s what our volunteers provide.”

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.