Go blue, raise awareness for child abuse

Stand up, speak up and make a difference in a child's life. April is Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month and the community is encouraged to go blue. Go Blue Day is April 5 and area businesses are encouraged to decorate storefronts, businesses and houses, with blue ribbons and more.

“By displaying blue throughout the community we can stand together and show that we are bringing awareness to this issue. When someone asks why you have blue displayed it's an opportunity to tell them and encourage them to stand up against child abuse,” Arms said.

Once again, Scenic Mountain Medical Center and area agencies are teaming up to host the sixth annual Child Abuse Awareness Prevention event, Stand Up Howard County. Scenic Mountain Medical Center and other local agencies have joined together in hopes of raising awareness to an often ignored issue.

“Child Abuse is an issue that shouldn't exist in our community, but it does. The only way to get rid of the problem is to educate people and encourage them to speak up when they recognize or suspect an issue,” April Arms, SMMC representative, said.

A balloon release ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on April 11 on the front lawn of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. This year, the event is being co-sponsored by CASA of West Texas, Child Protective Services, Department of Family Services, Children's Advocacy Centers of Texas, Victim Services, Relay For Life, and SMMC.

“Child abuse is an issue that isn’t talked about and often turned a blind eye to, but that doesn’t make it any less of an issue,” Kathy Harmon, CASA Marketing Specialist and Volunteer Recruitment, said. “The amount of families and number of children affected by child abuse in our county is rather high.”

This is the sixth year for Stand Up Howard County and the continued focus by these agencies to bring awareness in the community. Over the past few years, the event has gained traction and grown in participation from local businesses and agencies. This year, the focus is to have more families and community members come out and find out how they can stand up and be a voice for abused children. ...

