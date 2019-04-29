Golf game filled with tricks

It may not be your normal golf game, so beware of the tricks, but come out ready to swing sticks for a good cause.

The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is coming back with their Tricks and Sticks golf tournament, set for June 1 at the Big Spring Country Club.

“Last year we had a lot of fun with the different challenges at each hole,” Debbye ValVerde, Executive Director of the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We added a twist to the golf game and allowed for a fun time to be had for everyone from the avid golfers to the beginners. It is something every level was able to come out and enjoy.”

According to ValVerde, sponsorships are available, but the biggest need is to find teams to participate. This year, registration is $500 per team. The tournament will be a four-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

“We are going to have lots of fun activities again, from rolling the dice, seeing who can hit straight after spinning around three times and the coveted hole in one opportunities,” ValVerde said. “This is just a fun way to get outside, support the Chamber and get in a round of golf.”

