Golf tourney fundraiser draws around 40 participants

It was tee time at the Comanche Trail Park Sunday.

The Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Hole-In-One golf tournament, a fund-raiser for the Northside Community Center, drew about 40 competitors to the city park this weekend.

Participants were greeted with cooler-than-normal summer morning temperatures and cloudy skies when it was time for tee-off at 10 a.m. thanks to a front that blew in Saturday night. However, the humidity rose quickly in the day creating muggy conditions for competitors to play in.

Northside Community Center Executive Director Diana R. Martinez said the golf tournament brought in around $7,500 to $8,000 for the non-profit agency, although Martinez empathized those figures were still rough estimates. A final tally is expected to be reached later today.

