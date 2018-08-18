Goliad, Washington meet STAAR standards: BSISD out of TEA takeover danger

The Big Spring Independent School District has some great news from the Texas Education Agency.

"It's probably the best news we've had in Big Spring for at least the last six or seven years, way before I got here," said BSISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams. "We had two schools, Goliad and Washington Elementaries. They've been on IR, which stands for 'Improvement Required,' for the past six years. TEA and the state, basically, when you're at that stage, when you go into year seven, they can step in and there can be closures, there can be reopenings, there can be partnerships with a college or university, there can be a lot of things. There could be the state coming in and basically putting a new school board in place. All of that had been hanging over their heads, and this year was it. This was either, 'We do it,' or 'We're going to have to make changes and TEA's going to be right here.' The best news Big Spring has had in a long, long time is that both of those schools have officially met standard. They are no longer IR campuses."

The ratings are based on the schools' scores on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test. McWilliams explained that each school needed at least a 60 percent on the overall test score to meet standards and avoid the IR list.

"As far as the overall score, Goliad was a 69. They were almost in the 70s. Washington was a 61," he said.

