Good enough to eat! Gingerbread house contest winners

The Big Spring Museum Heritage held a Gingerbread contest this past December to the locals of Howard County. Shown here is first-place winner of the Heritage Museum’s gingerbread contest, Jessica Rivera. She teamed up with her mother-in-law, Silvia Martinez, to take home the grand prize. Second place went to Marcy Place for their gingerbread village. Third goes to Michelle Worthan, for her exact replica of Big Spring’s Stampede dance hall.