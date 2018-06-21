Grab a bite, save a life

Back in Motion Chiropractic is hosting their 7th annual patient appreciation picnic, along with a blood drive, which is set to take place on Monday, July 2nd. KBST will be there giving out shirts and prizes, along with staff and members of the community who will be serving hot dogs, ice cream and refreshments.

This is a free event to the public, so come out and support your local health care providers and possibly give the gift of life for those in need of blood.

“This is an opportunity for us to celebrate our amazing patients and a great way to hang out in fellowship with them, but its also a way for us to do our part and give back to those in need,” said Dr. Jody Ried of Back in Motion.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.