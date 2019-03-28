Grand jury indictments total 15

The Howard County Grand Jury indicted 15 individuals March 22, several for multiple alleged offenses.

One man, Peter Manuel Candelaria, 31, currently a resident of the Howard County Jail, received indictments on nine charges, including seven counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, a count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, all first-degree felonies (habitual).

Other individuals true-billed by the Grand Jury include:

• David Anthony Chavarria, 39, of 201 Church St. in Sterling City, for Forgery, a second-degree felony (enhanced).

• Joseph Michael Cook, 40, of 1804 Settles St., for Credit/Debit Card Abuse, a state jail felony; and Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon, a first-degree felony.

• Jason Scott Edwards, 30, of 1208 Harding St., for Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.

• Angela Viola Garrard, 45, of 610 10th St. in Post, for two counts of Forgery of a Financial Instrument, state-jail felonies.

