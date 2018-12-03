Grand Jury indicts 13

Thirteen people were indicted by the Howard County Grand Jury last Tuesday on a variety of felony charges.

Those indicted include:

• Adrian Cruze Alaniz, 18, of Big Spring, for burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

• James Lewis Babb, 40, of Ackerly, for assault on a family or household member (impeding breath), a third-degree felony.

• Humberto Barreto Jr., 19, of Big Spring,

• Tommy Lopez Bernal, 45, of Big Spring, for possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1, 1 to 4 grams), a third-degree felony...

