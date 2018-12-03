Grand Jury indicts 13
By:
Roger Cline
Monday, December 3, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Thirteen people were indicted by the Howard County Grand Jury last Tuesday on a variety of felony charges.
Those indicted include:
• Adrian Cruze Alaniz, 18, of Big Spring, for burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
• James Lewis Babb, 40, of Ackerly, for assault on a family or household member (impeding breath), a third-degree felony.
• Humberto Barreto Jr., 19, of Big Spring, ç
• Tommy Lopez Bernal, 45, of Big Spring, for possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1, 1 to 4 grams), a third-degree felony...
For the complete list, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.
Category: