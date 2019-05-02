Grand jury indicts 8 on felony charges

By ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

The 118th District Court’s Grand Jury recently indicted eight individuals on felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and assault – family violence, among others.

The cases were presented to the Grand Jury and the indictments were issued on April 25. Those indicted were:

• Noe Arguello, 20, currently a resident of the Howard County Jail, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

• Paul Gene Decker, 50, of 1315 Mesquite, for possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1, four to 200 grams), a second-degree felony.

• John Glenn Hamilton, 30, currently a resident of the Howard County Jail, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a third-degree felony (enhanced).

• John Albert Lopez, 35, of 500 N.W. Ninth St., for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a second-degree felony (enhanced).

• William Jay McNew, 60, of 1615 Lark, for driving while intoxicated (third or more), a first-degree felony (habitual).

