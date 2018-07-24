Great Grill Giveaway

Don’t miss your chance to win a quality grill provided by Bulldog Steel. Sponsored by eight different companies and organizations around the community, this amazing grill will be making its way around town to each of the sponsoring store locations where you can register for free to win it!

“Stop by to register and check out the grill at any of the locations, but only one entry per person. You must be at least 18 years of age or older to enter,” Mark Richardson, Operation manager at KBEST said. The drawing for the grill will be held at half-time of the Howard County Bowl by Mark McKinney, who will also be performing during the event. The Bowl game is scheduled for August 30. You do not have to be present during the drawing to win.

