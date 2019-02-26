Great Texas Warrant Roundup set for March 9

Roundup time is upon Howard County. The annual Great Texas Warrant Roundup will take place March 9, according to local officials and law enforcement.

"The warrants the officers will be serving are for misdemeanor offenses that have been issued by either a Justice of the Peace or Municipal Court," Police Chief Chad Williams said.

According to a press release, the warrants are regularly served by each jurisdiction, combined efforts such as the Great Texas Warrant Roundup provides a greater opportunity for warrant services. Judge Robert Fitzgibbons said the warrant round up is an opportunity to clear up some files and get some of the tickets and warrants taken care of.

"If you have an outstanding warrant, go ahead and take care of it through the court so we don't have to go out and look for you during the roundup," Chief Williams said.

Those who believe they have an outstanding warrant or unpaid ticket can contact the courts to pay and resolve the issue before March 9. For those who have not resolved their unpaid tickets or have not responded to warrants, law enforcement showing up at your residence or place of employment is a possibility, Williams said. ...

