Green first named performer at 2nd Annual Song Swap

The Big Spring Convention and Visitors Bureau and BAD Events LLC are excited to announce the first artist to perform for the second annual FMH Foundation’s Song Swap at the Spring that will be held on June 6, 2019, at the Historic Spring Marie Hall Plaza and Performance Stage and SM Energy Pavilion is Texas Country Artist William Clark Green.

William Clark Green released his first album in 2008, and has since released five studio albums and one live album, and been in the top 20 of the of the U.S. Country Album Charts.

Along with William Clark Green, the event's organizers will be announcing the other two artists who will perform at the Song Swap on Feb. 15 and March 25.

