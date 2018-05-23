Griffith honored by Hangar 25

On Tuesday, Hanger 25 honored Guy Griffith who served our Nation for twenty years as a pilot for the US Air Force.

Griffith was born in Vicksburg Mississippi in 1930, and after graduating high school he attended Ol' Miss and the University of Nebraska were he earned his bachelors degree. Griffith joined the Air Force in 1951, and while serving, he earned his masters degree from Chapman College in Orange, California.

Griffith got orders for his flight training and was assigned to Bartow Air Base in Bartow, Florida, were he completed his initial flight training on the T-6 aircraft. After completing his initial flight training, he was assigned to Bryan Air Force Base in Bryan, Texas, were he flew the T-28, a prop aircraft designed to fly like a jet for training of early jet pilots.

Griffith then moved on to train on the T-33 while stationed at Bryan to complete his training and earn his wings as one of the first Air Force jet pilots.

